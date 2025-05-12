Mexico's Pemex Plans to Export Less Oil as New Refinery Starts Up

The trading arm of Mexico's state company Pemex, PMI, is anticipating a reduction in crude oil exports this year as more will be sent to local refineries, especially the new Olmeca refinery, a company director said on Monday.

Once the country's newest refinery is fully operational and able to process 340,000 barrels per day (bpd), it will receive about 100,000 bpd of crude oil, Margarita Perez, the head of PMI, said at an event.

This would lift local processing to 1.2 million bpd, she added, leaving about 400,000 bpd for export.

"We have exported (diesel) from the Dos Bocas refinery, as production is starting up," Perez said, without giving details on volumes.

Reuters reported in April that two tankers with ultra-low sulfur diesel, originally produced from crude oil in the Madero refinery but reprocessed in the Olmeca refinery, had been exported because of a lack of infrastructure.

(Reuters)