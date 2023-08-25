Meyer Appoints Group CEO

Meyer Group has appointed Bernd Eikens as Group CEO starting in December 2023.

Eikens has worked in different management positions for UPM-Kymmene for 25 years, since 2013 as a member of the group executive team. His international career includes positions in the US, China, Germany and Finland. Most recently, he headed the successful implementation of a pulp mill project in Uruguay with an investment volume of $3.5 billion.

He has been a member of the Meyer Turku advisory board since 2019 and, in this position, has become familiar with the shipbuilding industry in general and the Meyer Group in particular. He holds a MSc in Mechanical Engineering from the Technical University of Darmstadt, a PhD in Chemical Engineering from Colorado State University and a MSc in Supply Chain Management from Georgia Institute of Technology.

Bernard Meyer said: “Bernd Eikens is a perfect fit for our Meyer Group combining international leadership experience with a strong background in operations and project management. Additionally, it is a great benefit that he has management experience in both Germany and Finland. We are looking forward to strengthening our management team with Bernd, whose experience in a large, multinational company will bring new impulses for our operations in the shipyards and the overall development of the Meyer Group.”

Eikens said: “I am very much looking forward to joining the Meyer Group. The shipyards are close to my heart, and I am certain that my experience can be a valuable asset for the Meyer Group and the New Meyer Way. As part of my board work for Meyer Group, I have become familiar with the issues of shipbuilding in Europe, and I trust that we will form a strong team to address the challenges of the future.”

To account for the growing complexities of the present business environment, the Meyer Group will also restructure its core leadership team. A Meyer Group Executive Board is established that will steer all activities and developments in the Meyer Group. This broader management allows the Meyer Group to strengthen its core business and to further develop new business opportunities.

Eikens as a group CEO will be in charge of global operations in shipbuilding and the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg.

Tim Meyer will be named Family speaker, representing the company towards shipbuilding customers and stakeholders. Additionally, he will continue as CEO of Meyer Turku Oy, a position he has held since 2020.

Thomas Weigend will be named Chief Sales Officer and will lead the holistic customer interface and crossyard capacity planning and will further develop the new business opportunities Meyer Floating Solutions and Meyer RE.

Jan Meyer will oversee new business development centering around Neptun Werft shipyard and including the new Offshore Wind Business as well as overseeing technology development as the Chief Business Innovation Officer. The new business areas are expected to grow substantially.

After 50 years in company operations, Bernard Meyer, who just turned 75, will concentrate on non-operational topics in the Advisory Board of the Meyer Group.



Jan Meyer said: “This structure is a commitment of the Meyer family to further develop and diversify our company. At the same time, it takes the increasing complexity of our products and maritime excellence into account. For the Shipbuilding operations, we will capture synergies between our yards and further enhance the cooperation between them. Additionally, operational performance in each ship yard will be strengthened supported by our know-how and the existing professionalism of our employees in each location.”



