Meyer Turku Celebrates 10 Years, Targets Carbon-neutral Shipbuilding

It has been 10 years since the Meyer family's shipbuilding company became the host of the Turku shipyard in Finland. In the anniversary year, the shipbuilder said its direction remains clear: Both the world's most advanced cruise ships and the shipyard's own operations aim for carbon neutrality.

Meyer Turk CEO Tim Meyer said, "We are proud to continue Turku's shipbuilding tradition dating back to 1737. The acquisition we made 10 years ago was mainly based on two grounds: First, Turku has a long shipbuilding tradition and world-class know-how. The people of Meyer Turku and of the entire network form a community, the like of which is impossible to build in a short time. Secondly, thanks to the former, it is possible to build very large ships in Turku.

"In today's situation, where we are building the world's most advanced ships and pioneering in green transition, we are also constantly looking for more experts and employees for various tasks. We are committed to remaining owners of the Turku shipyard and to continuing the joint journey with all our partners towards increasingly sustainable shipbuilding. I am aiming at adding another zero behind the 1 in Meyer Turku's age."

During its ownership, the Meyer family company has invested roughly 300 million euros in the development of the Turku shipyard and daughter companies. Changes have been made to the shipyard's crane fleet, hull production and to the premises of network companies. The daughter company Piikkio Works has also received new production facility for its modular cabin factory in Piikkiö.

Meyer Turku's anniversary has been celebrated among others with a staff party and by opening an updated shipbuilding exhibition at Forum Marinum.