Meyer Turku Cuts Steel for Carnival's Next Mega Cruise Ship

Finnish shipbuilder Meyer Turku held a steel cutting ceremony for Carnival Cruise Line's next Excel-Class ship, the 180,000-gross-ton Carnival Celebration, slated to debut from PortMiami in 2022.

The newbuild is a sister ship the 5,200-passenger Mardis Gras—the largest vessel in the Carnival fleet—delivered in December 2020. Like Mardi Gras, Carnival Celebration will run on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and include BOLT, the first roller coaster at sea, along with unique design features created specifically for this vessel, and new signature venues that will be specific to this ship. The two vessels were ordered in 2016.

“The steel-cutting ceremony marks the beginning of yet another exciting chapter for Carnival Cruise Line,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “Not only will Carnival Celebration feature signature amenities from Mardi Gras but usher in a new era for Carnival Cruise Line with some special innovations created just for her that we’re sure our guests will enjoy.”

Carnival Celebration is scheduled to debut in November 2022 and will offer year-round service from PortMiami’s new Terminal F being constructed specifically for Carnival Cruise Line.