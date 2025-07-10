Meyer Turku Delivers Star of the Seas, Second Vessel in Icon Class

Meyer Turku has today handed over the Star of the Seas to Royal Caribbean. Star of the Seas is the second Icon class ship built at the Meyer Turku shipyard. Star of the Seas will leave the shipyard in mid-July and will later in the summer start sailing on the Caribbean from its home port in Port Canaveral.

Star of the Seas' eight different neighbourhoods include the largest water park in the seas, the Central Park with live plants, the AquaTheatre with water acrobatics and around 40 different places to eat. The cabin and entertainment solutions of this state-of-the-art ship have been developed in cooperation with long-standing partners of Meyer Turku Shipyard.

The third ship in the series, Legend of the Seas, will after the summer be floated out from the dry dock to the outfitting pier.

Star of the Seas in figures:

Length: 365 m

Hull width: 48.5 m (waterline), 57.8 m (deckhouse), 65.8 m (bridge)

Passengers: 7 600

Crew: 2 350

Flag: Bahamas