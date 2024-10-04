Meyer Turku Floats Out Royal Caribbean’s Star of the Seas

Eric Haun is editor of Marine News. He has covered the commercial maritime and...

Finnish shipbuilder Meyer Turku has floated out Star of the Seas, the second Icon-class cruise ship for U.S. cruise giant Royal Caribbean.

The float out was celebrated at the Turku, Finland shipyard with an event that included the firing of a ceremonial cannon. The dry dock gates were opened, and the dry dock—measuring 16 meters deep, 80 meters wide and 365 meters long—was filled with water, a 9-hour process. Once the dry dock was fully flooded, the ship was floated out and moved to the outfitting pier, where the final outfitting stages are now underway. Emptying the dock afterward took an additional 12 hours.

Star of the Seas is expected to enter service in 2025, sailing week-long cruises from Port Canaveral. The 365-meter-long vessel will have capacity for up to 5,610 passengers and will be fueled by liquefied natural gas (LNG).

At 250,800 GT, Star of the Seas will be slightly larger than the first Icon-class vessel, the 248,663 GT Icon of the Seas—currently the world's largest cruise ship—also built by Meyer Turku and delivered in late 2023.

Royal Caribbean has been steadily growing its capacity amid continued strong demand across the cruise sector, with a newbuild pipeline that now includes seven new ships on order and two shipyard options.

A third Icon-class cruise ship is scheduled for delivery from Meyer Turku in 2026 followed by a fourth in 2027. Royal Caribbean also has options for two additional Icon-class vessels.