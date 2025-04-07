Meyer Turku Reports 2024 Financial Turnaround

Finland's Meyer Turku Group's financial result for 2024 has been published, with the company reporting a turnover of 1.80 billion euros ($2 billion) which marks a growth of 28% compared to the previous year.

The net profit for the financial year 2024 was 68.9 million euros ($76 million) 3.8% of the turnover.

“We have now seen the anticipated turnaround and today have a healthy order backlog. Reaching this result also supports us in our ongoing negotiations for future financing,” says Lari Niemi, CFO of Meyer Turku.

“Meyer Turku has a leading position as the builder of the world's most advanced cruise ships. The demand for our products is growing along with the strengthening cruise market and the increasing interest in more sustainable and energy-efficient products. Even in the more challenging years, we have consistently invested in the green transition and in driving change across the whole maritime industry,” adds Tim Meyer, CEO of Meyer Turku

The latest delivery from the Meyer Turku shipyard was Mein Schiff 7 in June 2024. It was the first methanol-ready ship built at the Turku shipyard.

Under construction at the shipyard is the second ship in the Icon series, Star of the Seas, to be delivered in summer 2025, as well as the third, Legend of the Seas, that will be completed in 2026, followed by Icon 4 in 2027. The shipyard also has options for Icon 5 and Icon 6.

In addition to cruise ships, Meyer Turku is capable of offering products of strategic national importance: the company will be delivering two multi-purpose offshore patrol vessels to the Finnish Border Guard.



