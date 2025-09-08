Meyer Turku Shipyard Lays Keel of Fourth Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship

On Monday, September 8, 2025, Meyer Turku Shipyard celebrated the keel laying of the fourth cruise ship in the Icon Class. The ship, built for Royal Caribbean and known by its working name Icon 4, has thus progressed to the hull assembly phase.

The traditional ceremony held at the bottom of the building dock included a symbolic ceremony in which representatives of the customer, the classification society and the shipyard placed coins under the first steel block to bring good luck and protection to the ship. In their speeches, the ship project managers of Meyer Turku and Royal Caribbean noted that the cooperation is progressing well and that the lessons learned from previous sister ships are further streamlining the process.

Meyer Turku delivered the first ship in the series, Icon of the Seas, in November 2023 and its sister ship, Star of the Seas, in July 2025. The third Icon, Legend of the Seas, has recently been moved to the outfitting dock and will be completed in the summer of 2026.

Royal Caribbean has also announced an option for a fifth and sixth Icon Class ship.