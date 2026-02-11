Meyer Turku Unveils Net-Zero Cruise Ship Concept

Meyer Turku has unveiled a net-zero cruise ship concept design named AVATAR.

The project achieved its set emissions reduction target: the vessel’s lifecycle carbon footprint was successfully reduced by more than 90 percent compared to the baseline defined by the IMO.

Developing a net zero vessel concept was one of the key objectives of NEcOLEAP, Meyer Turku’s four‑year research and development program co‑funded by Business Finland. The outcome has also been critically reviewed by a third party.

“AVATAR has provided a solid foundation for our development work. We now have a substantial portfolio of new ideas, tools, and next-generation ship technologies,” says Anu Ahola, Chief Strategy & Transformation Officer at Meyer Turku.

The concept vessel incorporates technologies and solutions that are expected to be technologically viable and available by 2030. More experimental or early-stage technologies were deliberately excluded — yet the project still exceeded the net zero requirements with a clear margin.

“No single solution is enough — for example, simply switching fuels will not achieve the desired impact. A net zero vessel concept is the sum of many complementary measures,” explains Liina Vahala, Meyer Turku Head of Product Development.

Minimizing the vessel’s energy consumption was a central focus of the concept’s development. A dynamic energy simulation model — a digital twin — was used to evaluate the impact of different design choices across the entire energy system.

The design emphasizes a more streamlined and lightweight structure, as well as improved energy efficiency of onboard spaces. For example, more energy efficient air-handling units reduce heating and cooling power demand on cabin decks by approximately 50%.

The chosen fuel is bio-methanol, a flexible transitional fuel. Its availability and environmental performance are expected to improve throughout the vessel’s life cycle. The concept vessel also utilizes wind-assisted propulsion technology and solar panels.

Sustainable materials and optimized use of space further contribute to reducing the vessel’s total lifecycle emissions.

The ship concept will be presented in more detail at the Seatrade Cruise Global exhibition in Miami in April.



