Meyer Werft Cuts First Steel for Carnival Jubilee

German shipbuilder Meyer Werft said it cut first steel on Friday for Carnival Jubilee, a new 183,200 GT cruise ship set to debut for Carnival Cruise Line in 2023.

Originally ordered for Carnival Corp. brand AIDA Cruises, the newbuild was transferred to sister line Carnival Cruise Line in 2021. It marks the first time a ship design has been transferred from Finnish shipyard Meyer Turku to Meyer Werft.

Carnival Jubilee, like its fellow Excel Class cruise ships Mardi Gras delivered in 2020 and Carnival Celebration due to be handed over later this year, will feature a low-emissions liquefied natural gas (LNG) drive system. The ship will boast 61.8 MW of total engine power and 37 MW propulsion power.

The RINA-classed luxury liner will be 344.5 meters long, with capacity for 5,228 passengers in 2,626 passenger cabins, plus 1,551 crew. It will have 20 decks.