MHI Appoints New CEO

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) has made executive-level personnel changes, appointing Eisaku Ito as its new President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Ito, which currently serves as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at MHI, will take on the new role on April 1, 2025.

He succeeds Seiji Izumisawa, who will take on the role of Chairman of the Board after six years as MHI's top executive.

"The reforms enacted by Izumizawa have further advanced MHI Group's position as a global company. As we continue to receive strong orders, we will work to build a robust business structure and value chain to reliably deliver products and solutions to our customers.

“We will also focus on developing diverse talent and technological infrastructure while promoting digitalization and automation,” said Ito.

"MHI Group is now working to strengthen our portfolio of businesses by leveraging the business and financial foundations we have built over many years, while contributing to societal challenges such as the realization of Carbon Neutrality and addressing national security concerns.

“We must steadily develop our growing core businesses-Gas Turbine Combined Cycle (GTCC), Nuclear Power, and Defense-while striving to commercialize our future growth areas. For this reason, MHI now requires a leader with knowledge of a wide range of businesses and technologies, fairness, a sense of responsibility to resolve a variety issues, and a determination to take on the challenges of the future,” added Izumisawa.