MHI and Orica Collaborate on Hydrogen and Ammonia

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) and Orica have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to explore potential opportunities for collaboration on emission reduction initiatives.

The collaboration covers various areas of mutual interest, including:

• exploring technology deployment opportunities for renewable hydrogen and renewable ammonia production near Orica's facilities in Newcastle and Gladstone, Australia

• creating demand opportunities for renewable hydrogen and renewable ammonia in the power generation, maritime, industrial and agricultural industries

• investigating activities to further reduce emissions from Orica's existing operations.

The collaboration will leverage MHI's reputation for manufacturing excellence and innovation, as well as Orica's existing presence and emerging opportunities in the global renewable hydrogen and ammonia markets.

Orica is building a strong pathway towards achieving net zero emissions by latest 2050. Orica's continued partnerships and investment in decarbonization and the production of renewable hydrogen and renewable ammonia will support Orica's sustainability goals and also support the individual goals of existing and future customers, including in key Asian growth markets such as Japan.



