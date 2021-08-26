MHO's New CTVs Have Zero-emissions Capability

A pair of hybrid crew transfer vessels (CTV) with extensive zero-emission capability have been delivered to service the Hornsea Project 2 offshore wind farm in the U.K. North Sea for Ørsted.

The newbuilds, MHO Asgard and MHO Apollo, built by AFAI Southern Shipyard in China, are the third and fourth Incat Crowther-designed vessels for MHO & Co, following on from MHO Esbjerg and MHO Gurli.

MHO Asgard and MHO Apollo are powered by an advanced propulsion system that was developed in collaboration with Danfoss and Volvo Penta. The system comprises a pair of diesel drivetrains and a pair of diesel-electric drivetrains, each driving Volvo Penta IPS drives. The main diesel engines are Volvo Penta D13s, producing 515kW each. The generators used for the diesel-electric propulsion train are Volvo Penta D8-MH units. A further three of these units are located in the hulls amidship, alongside a Volvo Penta D5 used as a harbor generator. Propulsion is via highly efficient Volvo IPS units. Additionally, a Corvus battery system provides stored power for zero-emission operation.

The system offers exceptional flexibility, allowing the vessel to operate in zero-emission electric mode for up to eight hours, or in combination with diesel propulsion for a maximum speed of 25 knots. The flexibility is enhanced by the use of multiple modular generators, meaning power generation can be optimized for the operational profile.

Incat Crowther said it worked with MHO-Co to develop a design that improved on its predecessors, offering even more space and functionality. The flexible layout features a 110-square-meter foredeck with multiple tie-downs, deck crane, moon pool and the capability to take B2W, Bring-to-Work systems. The Z-Bridge BTW system has been trialed on MHO Esbjerg.

MHO Asgard and MHO Apollo accommodate 24 technicians in mid-deck cabins. A saloon for technicians is located on the main deck with 24 suspended seats, lockers, a pantry and a separate mess. Additional technician rest spaces are also located on this deck, as is a large wet room with lockers and showers.

(Photo: Incat Crowther)

Specifications - 35m catamaran hybrid CTV

Vessel Name: MHO Asgard, MHO Apollo

Principal dimensions

Length overall: 112’ 11” / 34.4m

Length waterline: 109’ 4” / 33.3m

Beam overall: 36’ 2” / 11m

Draft (hull): 4’ 10” / 1.45m

Depth: 13’ 8” / 4.15m

Construction: Marine grade aluminum

Capacities

Fuel Oil: 17,858 gallons / 67,600 liters

Fresh Water: 925 gallons / 3,500 liters

Sullage: 660 gallons / 2,500 liters

Personnel: 24

Crew: 8

Propulsion and performance

Speed (max): 25 knots

Diesel propulsion engines: 2 x Volvo Penta D13, 515kW @ 2,250rpm

Hybrid system: 2 x Danfoss EM-PMI, 550kW @ 2,250rpm

Propulsion: 4 x Volvo IPS 30

Generators: 5 x Danfoss EM-PMI Volvo D8, 230kW @ 1,900rpm

Regulatory

Flag: Denmark

Class / survey: DNV-GL 1A HSLC Crew Windfarm R1