Michell Bearings Opens Office in Philadelphia

Michell Bearings has announced the opening of a U.S sales and engineering office in Fort Washington, Philadelphia.

The office opening follows the incorporation of the U.S business, Michell Bearings Inc., in 2021 to better support customers in North America, especially those in the U.S. naval industry.

Key contacts in the Fort Washington office are Joseph Wilkes, VP Engineering Americas, and Jamie Wright, Sales Director Americas—both with many years of experience in the field of hydrodynamic bearings and long established relationships with customers in the U.S. and Canada.

The new office will be responsible for managing customer relationships with all existing and potential Michell Bearings customers in North America. All North American tendering activity will be managed from the Fort Washington office.

Activities in Fort Washington will involve U.S. supply chain management and supporting the existing manufacturing and assembly facility located in Sioux Falls, S.D. Opened last year as part of the incorporation, the facility supports contracts where U.S. manufacturing content is required.

Geoff Humble, Sales and Marketing Director at Michell Bearings, said, “The opening of this office is a significant step for Michell Bearings in being able to work more closely with our customers in the USA and Canada and make Michell Bearings easier to collaborate with.

“Michell has a long history of success in North America, especially with naval and hydro-power applications. This involves many USA front-line naval vessel applications and a significant installed base of Polytetrafluorotheylene (PTFE) bearings following babbitt (whitemetal) thrust bearing conversions in both Canada and the U.S.A.

“There is a huge amount of future potential for Michell Bearings in North America and the business is already engaged in tendering activity on several future naval applications.”