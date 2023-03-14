Migeon Named CEO, Chairman of Bio-UV Group

French water treatment specialist Bio-UV Group appointed Laurent-Emmanuel Migeon as its new Chairman and CEO, succeeding company founder Benoît Gillmann.

Migeon, who has co-managed BIO-UV Group with Gillmann for the past five years, has a track record in the life sciences, environmental and agrifood sectors, preceded by ten-years in finance with PricewaterhouseCoopers and Arthur Andersen.

An agricultural engineer with a master’s degree from Mr Migeon joined BIO-UV Group in early 2018 as COO and Deputy General Manager.

BIO-UV Group designs, manufactures and markets ultraviolet, ozone, salt electrolysis, and AOP (advanced oxidation process) technologies designed to disinfect and treat various on-land and on-sea water streams. This includes, industrial and municipal water treatment, aquaculture and fisheries water treatment, recreational and leisure water treatment, and the treatment of ship’s ballast water by way of its BIO-SEA system.



