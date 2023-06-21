Military Sealift Command Awards Time Charter to Overseas Mykonos

Florida-based Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (OSG) has announced that the Military Sealift Command has awarded the Overseas Mykonos a time charter contract to provide ongoing fuel transportation services.

The Overseas Mykonos will be delivered to the Military Sealift Command at Pearl Harbor in August. The time charter awarded is for a one-year base period with the option to extend the contract out to a maximum period of five and a half years.

The vessel, built in 2010, is a medium range product tanker with 12 cargo tanks and a cargo capacity of 333,000 barrels. The ship has the ability to perform consolidated cargo replenishment at sea operations, providing flexibility and options for refueling the U.S. military fleet while underway. The Overseas Mykonos has also made other militarily useful modifications.

"This ship and its crew have the capability to provide maritime transportation services using equipment and communication technologies that are in sync with the needs of the Department of Defense and Navy," said OSG's CEO and President, Sam Norton.

“This award highlights the benefits of cooperation between the merchant marine industry and the military. By working together, we are providing loyal and experienced US citizen mariners, reliable vessels, and advanced equipment for our nation’s benefit. The Overseas Mykonos’ support to Military Sealift Command will bolster our involvement in deepening and broadening the pool of domestic merchant mariners supporting a U.S.- flagged tanker presence in international waters," said Norton.



