IMO Secretary-General Calls for Restraint in Black Sea

The Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organization Arsenio Dominguez has issued a statement on the escalating situation in the Black Sea: “As the situation continues to escalate in the Black Sea, I call on all parties to refrain from targeting innocent seafarers, port workers and merchant ships. Shipping should not be used as collateral in geopolitical situations and there is an increased environmental risk developing.

“I remain ready to support any negotiation efforts to allow international shipping trade to continue for the benefit of all.”

The statement comes after a bulk carrier in Ukraine's Odesa region suffered damage and was on fire after a Russian attack last Friday. The vessel was in the port of Chornomorsk, one of Odesa region's three big Black Sea ports.

Russia had previously week threatened to "cut Ukraine off from the sea" as retaliation for Kyiv's attacks with sea drones on unlicensed tankers heading to Russia to export its oil.

Subsequent to the Odesa attack, Ukraine said it hit and disabled a Russian missile-carrying submarine docked at a Black Sea naval base using underwater sea drones.



