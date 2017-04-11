Marine Link
Tuesday, April 11, 2017

South Africa Minister Delays Signing Energy Deals

April 11, 2017

South Africa's newly appointed energy minister Mmamoloko Kubayi has postponed the signing of agreements between state-run power utility Eskom and renewable energy Independent Power Producers (IPPs), Business Report newspaper said on Tuesday.

South Africa is diversifying its energy mix away from an over-reliance on coal-power plants to include greener wind and solar projects.

The deadline for signing was on Tuesday, but Kubayi's office asked for the signing to be delayed until she had met with public enterprises ­minister Lynne Brown, who oversees Eskom, the newspaper said.

"The process is in their hands. Once they have met and they have agreed on this and that, then we as Eskom we will sign," Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe told Reuters.

Officials at the energy minister's office were not immediately available to comment.

Producers of solar and wind power have put pressure on Eskom to sign more new renewable energy contracts.

Industry experts have said that Eskom slowed the pace of agreeing new renewable energy contracts after power supply in South Africa stabilized last year, following shortages in 2015 that led to rolling power cuts.
 
(Reporting by Olwethu Boso)
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Apr 2017 - The Offshore Annual

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News