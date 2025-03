Mintra, a provider of digital learning and workforce management solutions for the maritime and energy industries, acquired Moxie Media, a U.S.-based specialist in training content and media production for safety-critical sectors. This s enhances Mintra’s presence in the North American market and expandes Moxie Media’s access to Mintra’s learning technologies and global reach.

As part of Mintra, Moxie Media will continue to operate independently, maintaining its team.