Mintra Launches Learning Solution with Kongsberg Digital Simulators

Mintra have unveiled a new model of immersive digital learning course which includes Kongsberg Digital cloud-based simulations.

The new course model weaves together a comprehensive learning framework that merges interactive digital learning and assessment with practical skills through simulation. The outcome is a technically accurate, high-quality, cloud-based, immersive learning experience that enables seafarers to seamlessly master essential theoretical and practical skills anywhere at any time.

The solution is the result of a cross-disciplinary collaboration between Mintra's innovation team and Kongsberg's Digital simulator experts. The courses will be provided on Mintra's platform, Trainingportal, which has been specifically designed for safety-critical industries.

The first courses to launch focus on a vessel's engine room operations and include technical training modules designed with specialists who have a deep understanding of the nuances of engine room operations. Subsequent courses in production will focus on areas such as cargo and navigation.

On Mintra's platform, students complete digital modules and then transition seamlessly to the simulator, where specially crafted exercises put their knowledge into practice, further embedding their understanding and enhancing their skills. Both the theoretical and practical components of the course need to be completed for seafarers to pass.



