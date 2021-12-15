Miros Extends Services to Prysmian Advanced Cable Lay Vessel

Miros AS announced it has signed an agreement with energy and telecom cable systems company Prysmian Group for the installation of its IoT dry-sensor WaveSystem including Miros Cloud Services, delivering real-time wave and current data on board the cable layer Leonardo Da Vinci delivered earlier this year.

“A key area in our discussions with Prysmian was the ease and availability of real-time data accessible through our cloud-based Graphical User Interface (GUI) Miros.app. We believe the ability for Prysmian to access and share real-time wave and current data across departments is an important aspect for both onshore and vessel-based personnel and key to their digital journey,” said Miros' Vice President for Offshore Solutions, Andrew Wallace, who noted the company's systems are already installed on Prysmian's vessels Normand Pacific and Cable Enterprise.

Hakan Ozmen, EVP Projects Business & CEO Prysmian Powerlink, said the Miros WaveSystem is providing wave, current and speed through water data with high accuracy operating independently of offshore weather conditions. “The automatically calibrating cloud-enabled technology allows us to work safe, precise and highly effective fleetwide and at all times” he said.

Miros WaveSystem: The Miros WaveSystem is comprised of the Miros Wavex, a virtual sensor designed for wave and current measurements using data from standard marine X-band radars, and the motion-compensated Miros RangeFinder, a high-frequency vertical microwave radar providing sea level and draught measurements. Miros’ IoT sensors are stand-alone devices with embedded processing and a browser-based user interface, meaning no integration or external processing is required. The devices can be complemented with various value-adding cloud services from Miros, such as weather sensors integration, web displays, data download, data push and device management services.