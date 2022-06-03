MISC Makes Leadership Change

MISC Group’s President/Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO), YBhg. Datuk Yee Yang Chien announced his plan to retire effective September 30, 2022. Datuk Yee will turn the helm over to Captain Rajalingam Subramaniam, MISC’s Chief Operating Officer and AET’s President & CEO, who will assume the role of MISC Group’s President/Group CEO effective October 1, 2022.

Datuk Yee said, “It has been a great honour for me to be given the responsibility to lead MISC Group back in 2015. It is more than a job or duty for me, but rather, it has been a personal mission, together with the great leaders and colleagues in the Group, to build a Malaysian global champion in the international maritime arena. We achieved many firsts together, such as the world first’s LNG dual-fuel Aframaxes and VLCCs in addition to the various awards and accolades that the Group has garnered over the past years. We are also proud to be lending our voice on the global stage to advocate the use of ammonia as a green fuel of the future for shipping, working hand in hand with our global partners via The Castor Initiative to make this a reality.”

“After helming the Group for close to eight years, I am very pleased that the Board of Directors have selected Capt Rajalingam as part of the Group’s internal succession planning to succeed me come 1 October 2022. I would like to congratulate Captain Rajalingam on his appointment as MISC Group’s President/Group CEO. Having worked with him closely over the years, I am highly confident that under his leadership, the Group is well-positioned for continued success and drive sustainable progress in the maritime industry. His appointment demonstrates the strength and sustainability of MISC Group’s talent development and leadership succession plans and I wish him the very best. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Board, Management and all my colleagues at sea and shore for their trust and confidence in my leadership as well as their passion and commitment in upholding MISC Group’s global ambitions and aspirations. I would also like to extend my deepest appreciation to our global customers, business partners, financiers and shareholders for their confidence and trust in MISC during my tenure,” added Datuk Yee.

Captain Rajalingam began his career at sea and came ashore in 1996 and has since held various positions in the MISC Group, which included Vice President, Fleet Management Services of MISC Berhad in 2008 before being appointed as the President & CEO of AET in 2016. Beyond his leadership roles in the MISC Group, Captain Rajalingam also serves the global maritime industry in various capacities including as Board Member, Gard P&I and Executive Committee Member of the International Association of Independent Tanker Owners (INTERTANKO). Captain Rajalingam is an Honorary Commander in the Royal Malaysian Navy, a position he has held since 2009.

Captain Rajalingam received his professional maritime training at Akademi Laut Malaysia (ALAM) and holds a Master’s Foreign Going Certificate of Competency from the Ministry of Transport, Malaysia. He holds a Post Graduate Master in Business Administration. In addition, he has completed the Executive Finance Program and recently the International Corporate Governance and International Directors Program from INSEAD Fontainebleau.