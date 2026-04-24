ABS, PIL to Collaborate on Emissions Verification for Marine Fuels

The American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) and Pacific International Lines (PIL) have signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on emissions verification linked to alternative marine fuels.

The agreement supports PIL’s participation in book and claim registries, aimed at enabling independently verified claims of emissions reductions.

Under the arrangement, ABS will act as an independent third-party verifier of PIL’s fuel consumption, transport activity and emissions data.

“ABS is committed to helping clients navigate maritime digitalization with clarity and confidence. As digitalization accelerates, independent data verification is essential to building the trust that drives meaningful progress.

“ABS brings deep technical expertise to this work, and we are pleased to support PIL's commitment to reducing emissions across its fleet,” said Rostom Merzouki, ABS Vice President, Global Sustainability.

“PIL is committed to advancing practical decarbonization solutions for customers and industry. Our MoU with ABS enhances oversight and independent assurance for Book and Claim, ensuring consistent and reliable assessment of emissions and fuel data.

“This supports broader adoption of low- and zero-emission fuels as their availability grows, while maintaining accuracy in emissions claims,” added Abhishek Chawla, PIL Chief Marine Officer.

The collaboration will focus on improving transparency and emissions reporting, and supports PIL’s decarbonization strategy aligned with international maritime emission reduction goals set by the International Maritime Organization.

The companies said the book and claim mechanism allows environmental attributes of fuels to be tracked separately from their physical use, supporting emissions reporting and access to low- and zero-emission fuel solutions.