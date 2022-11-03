MISC, Partners Secure Five Newbuild LNG Carriers

MISC Berhad (MISC), through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Portovenere and Lerici (Labuan) Pte Ltd (PLL), together with its consortium partners, Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK), Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (K-Line) and China LNG Shipping (Holdings) Limited (CLNG), have been awarded long-term time charter contracts by QatarEnergy for five additional newbuild Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) carriers to be built by Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co., Ltd.

Together with the seven long-term time-charter contracts that were secured earlier in August, this brings to a total of 12 newbuilding LNG carriers awarded by QatarEnergy to the consortium. These LNG carriers will be equipped with eco-efficient technologies such as X-DF 2.1 engines with Intelligent Control by Exhaust Recycling (iCER) System, which will reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. These 174,000 cubic metres (cbm) LNG carriers are expected to be delivered commencing 2025 and will serve the needs of QatarEnergy in the transportation of LNG to various countries around the world.

MISC is one of the world's largest single owner-operators of LNG tankers. Its Gas Assets & Solutions (GAS) fleet currently comprises 30 LNG carriers, six Very Large Ethane Carriers (VLEC) and two LNG Floating Storage Units (FSUs) with a combined deadweight tonnage (dwt) capacity of over two million tons.