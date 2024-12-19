MISNA Announces Leadership Transition

Stephen Lyman named President and Captain Steve White transitions to Chairman.

The Maritime Information Services of North America (MISNA), a leading association providing information, communications, and services to promote safe, secure, efficient and environmentally sound maritime operations, is proud to announce the appointment of Stephen Lyman, Executive Director of the Maritime Association of the Port of NY & NJ, as its new President. Lyman will succeed Captain Steve White, Executive Director of the Marine Exchange of Alaska, whose impactful tenure as President concludes at the end of the year.

Captain Steve White has served as a transformative leader during his presidency, advancing MISNA’s mission of fostering a safer, more secure maritime domain. Under White’s stewardship, MISNA expanded its global partnerships, strengthened its data-sharing platforms, and heightened its role as a critical resource for maritime stakeholders that represent 13 different North American ports.

Lyman assumed the role of Executive Director of the Maritime Association of the Port of NY & NJ in January of 2022. Lyman oversees the Marine Exchange activities in the Port of NY & NJ, continuing the work upon which the Maritime Association was created over 150 years ago.

“It was an honor serving and working with the great group of MISNA professionals from around the country,” White commented. “Through close collaboration MISNA members kept their fingers on the pulse of the Nation’s shipping industry. They were able to identify solutions to complex problems, assist industry and foster a strong Blue Economy. I’m excited to pass the reigns to my very capable colleague from the East Coast. Stephen Lyman brings fresh perspectives and a tireless work ethic.”

MISNA members traditionally operate as marine exchanges serving a vital link between the sea and shore. All members are committed to providing information to ensure the seamless operation of maritime trade, and the safety of navigation. Naturally, MISNA members become the go-to source within their respective regions disseminating critical data and facilitating decision-making and improving operational efficiency. MISNA members are frequently involved in their local Harbor Safety Committees, Area Maritime Security Committees and a host of other federal and non-federal groups.

Chairman, Captain Kip Louttit, Executive Director of the Marine Exchange of Southern California & Vessel Traffic Service LA/LB said “Stephen is the perfect proven leader who can continue the work of MISNA and take the organization to the next level of information, expertise, and customer support, and developing new products and services as the shipping and maritime world becomes more and more networked. It is very fitting that Stephen will be at the helm of MISNA as the organization celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2024 – he will plot and steer a good course!”

“Taking on the presidency of MISNA is both an honor and a responsibility I embrace with great enthusiasm,” Lyman commented. “The association’s strength lies in the collective wisdom and dedication of its members, and I am committed to fostering collaboration as we chart the course forward together. I have the utmost confidence we will navigate challenges, seize opportunities, and do our part in ensuring the maritime industry continues to thrive and innovate. Thank you for trusting me to steer us into this promising new chapter.”

White will assume the role of Chairman, succeeding Captain Kip Louttit, and Patrick Gallagher, Executive Director Marine Exchange of Puget Sound, will be assuming the role of Vice President of the association. The leadership transition will officially take place on January 1, 2025. MISNA is excited to continue its critical work under Lyman’s direction, further advancing its efforts in maritime data sharing, stakeholder collaboration, and security innovation.