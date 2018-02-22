Towboat Ablaze on the Lower Mississippi River

The Mississippi River is restricted from mile marker 500 to 520 after a towboat went adrift and caught fire near Greenville, Miss.

The U.S. Coast Guard said it responding to a fire on board the vessel Leland Speaks, which was reported to be drifting and ablaze at 7:20 a.m. on Wednesday.

The eight people aboard the Leland Speaks at the time of the incident reportedly departed the burning vessel onto towboats in the area. No injuries were reported.

The towboat is estimated to have 80,000 gallons of fuel on board and was pushing 21 dry barges, which are not believed to be carrying hazardous material.

Nearby towboats were able to gain control of the vessel and push the stricken vessel aground at mile marker 509.

There have been no reports of pollution or impacts to the environment.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.