Marine Link
Thursday, January 30, 2025
SUBSCRIBE

Mitsubishi to Build Offshore Patrol Vessel for Indonesia’s Maritime Security Agency

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

January 30, 2025

(Credit: Mitsubishi Shipbuilding)

(Credit: Mitsubishi Shipbuilding)

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding, a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, has signed a contract with the Indonesian Maritime Security Agency (BAKAMLA) for the construction of an offshore patrol vessel (OPV).

The vessel will be built at MHI's Shimonoseki Shipyard & Machinery Works in Yamaguchi Prefecture, with completion and delivery scheduled for March 2028.

The project is based on a grant agreement concluded in March 2024 between the Government of the Republic of Indonesia and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for the purpose of enhancing abilities in maritime safety and security.

The provision of an OPV through this agreement will improve the ability of the Indonesian Maritime Security Agency to carry out maritime rescues and law enforcement quickly and appropriately.

The orderbook for U.S. dredgers is about $3B, and according to DCA CEO Bill Doyle, the incoming political administration could help this niche maritime sector continue its bull run.
Read the Magazine

Ship Tech To Enable Green Shipping Corridors is ‘Good to Go’

Cyber Security in the Maritime Sector - What You Need to Know Now

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week