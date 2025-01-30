Mitsubishi to Build Offshore Patrol Vessel for Indonesia’s Maritime Security Agency

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding, a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, has signed a contract with the Indonesian Maritime Security Agency (BAKAMLA) for the construction of an offshore patrol vessel (OPV).

The vessel will be built at MHI's Shimonoseki Shipyard & Machinery Works in Yamaguchi Prefecture, with completion and delivery scheduled for March 2028.

The project is based on a grant agreement concluded in March 2024 between the Government of the Republic of Indonesia and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for the purpose of enhancing abilities in maritime safety and security.

The provision of an OPV through this agreement will improve the ability of the Indonesian Maritime Security Agency to carry out maritime rescues and law enforcement quickly and appropriately.