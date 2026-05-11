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Thursday, May 21, 2026

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Completes ‘In-Orbit’ AI Ship Detection Trial

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

May 11, 2026

Results of Image Capture and Ship Detection by AIRIS (Credit: MHI)

Results of Image Capture and Ship Detection by AIRIS (Credit: MHI)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) has completed an in-orbit demonstration of its AI-based object detection system AIRIS, which identified ships from satellite imagery using a next-generation space-grade microprocessor unit.

The AIRIS system, short for Artificial Intelligence Retraining In Space, combines an AI-equipped data processor with an earth observation camera developed by the Tokyo University of Science.

MHI said the system operates onboard a satellite using the SOISOC4 space-grade MPU, which was jointly developed with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA).

AIRIS was launched aboard JAXA’s RAISE-4 small demonstration satellite in December 2025 under the agency’s Innovative Satellite Technology Demonstration Program.

The company said the in-orbit demonstration successfully detected ships from maritime imagery captured during operations in space.

MHI noted the future work will focus on establishing a continuous improvement cycle by retraining AI models on the ground using operational imagery and remotely updating the AI onboard the satellite.

The demonstration program also includes in-orbit testing of the SOISOC4 MPU itself.

According to MHI, the project forms part of broader efforts to advance space equipment technologies and support Japan’s space development capabilities.

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