Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Books First Order for LNG FGSS for High-Pressure Marine Engines

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, has taken its first order for LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) fuel supply systems (FGSS) for high-pressure dual-fuel marine engines, for installation on six LNG-fueled car carriers to be built by a group company of Imabari Shipbuilding Co., Ltd.

The core components of the newly ordered FGSS are LNG fuel tanks, LNG fuel gas supply units and a control unit, and the package is designed with space-saving in mind, helping to optimize cargo space and allow the shipyard to shorten the installation period.

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding’s FGSS have been developed for marine engines after delivery records of systems for onshore engine test facilities. They were developed by utilizing the company’s LNG and vaporized gas handling technologies accumulated through its extensive experience with construction of LNG carriers.

The company has already received orders for and delivered FGSS for marine low-pressure engines.

