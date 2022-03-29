Marine Link
Mitsubishi Shipbuilding to Build LNG Bunkering Vessel

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

March 29, 2022

  • Image courtesy Mitsubishi Shipbuilding
  • Image courtesy NYK
  • Image courtesy Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Image courtesy Mitsubishi Shipbuilding
  • Image courtesy NYK Image courtesy NYK

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co. signed a contract with KEYS Bunkering West Japan Co., Ltd. for construction of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering vessel, the first to operate in western Japan. The vessel will be built at the Enoura Plant at MHI’s Shimonoseki Shipyard & Machinery Works in Yamaguchi Prefecture, with completion and handover scheduled for March 2024.

KEYS Bunkering West Japan is a joint venture company established in February 2022 to supply LNG fuel for ships in the Kyushu and Setouchi Regions, with investment from Kyushu Electric Power Company, Inc., NYK Line, ITOCHU ENEX CO., LTD., and SAIBU GAS CO., LTD.

Overview of the LNG Bunkering Vessel

  • Length overall (LOA) / 82.4m
  • Beam / 18.2m
  • Draft / 4.8m
  • Gross tonnage / 4,850 tonnes
  • LNG tank capacity / 3,500 cu. m.
  • Propulsion system / Electric propulsion
