Mitsubishi Shipbuilding and BV Begin 3D Model-Based Classification

Bureau Veritas (BV) and Mitsubishi Shipbuilding have completed a Joint Development Project (JDP) to implement 3D model-based approvals.

This marks Mitsubishi Shipbuilding's first application of a 3D classification approach which is designed to traditional 2D drawings with a detailed 3D digital mock-up from the designers. This reduces the need for multiple 2D conversions by the shipyard and accelerates the design process. The 3D model also functions as a dynamic database for calculations, helping to minimize errors and inconsistencies across design revisions.

The JDP has demonstrated the feasibility and benefits of using 3D models for direct classification reviews and for fostering better collaboration among all stakeholders, including shipyards, naval architects, engineers, shipowners and classification societies.

In the initial phase, MSB transmitted 3D models to BV using the Open Class eXchange (OCX) format. BV reviewed these models and provided feedback through its collaborative platform, Veristar Project Management (VPM), with comments directly linked to the 3D model. The solution includes a web-based platform for real-time exchange of 3D classification packages and comments, with detailed model analysis, and is compatible with various operating systems and is functional offline.



