W2W Vessl Acta Pegasus Delivered

Acta Pegasus was delivered to Acta Marine, its fourth Walk-to-Work (W2W) vessel, a DP2 Construction Service Operation Vessel (CSOV).

Acta Pegasus is one of four newbuild vessels currently under construction for Acta Marine at Tersan Shipyard in Turkey. The vessel can accommodate up to 135 persons and is equipped with advanced offshore access and lifting systems, including a 3D motion-compensated SMST gangway and a 3D-compensated crane. In line with Acta Marine’s sustainability ambitions, Acta Pegasus is methanol-ready, supporting the transition toward lower-emission offshore operations.

As the first newbuild vessel in a series of four, Acta Pegasus will sail under the French flag, supporting offshore wind projects in France. Operating from Montoir-de-Bretagne, Acta Marine France will provide reliable and efficient offshore support services to its clients, contributing directly to the growth of renewable energy in the region.

“The arrival of Acta Pegasus marks a new standard for sustainable Walk-to-Work vessels, featuring environmentally friendly technologies such as green methanol dual-fuel engines that significantly reduce CO2 emissions. We are currently mobilizing the vessel and making final preparations to deploy the vessel to her first project” says Rob Boer, CEO of Acta Marine.

Sister vessel Acta Hercules is currently under construction and is scheduled to enter service during the first quarter of 2026, followed by new build vessels Acta Gemini and Acta Aquarius during the second quarter of 2026. Together, these four newbuild vessels form a key part of Acta Marine’s continued investment in a modern, sustainable and future-ready fleet.

Acta Pegasus is built based on Ulstein’s twin X-STERN hull design, providing reduced pitching, enhanced in-field operability, high DP capability and optimal performance in challenging weather conditions. The vessel is equipped with dual-fuel engines capable of operating on marine gas oil or a blend of MGO and methanol in combination with substantial Battery Energy Storage capacity. To support safe and efficient offshore operations,

Acta Pegasus features a SMST 3D motion-compensated crane with a lifting capacity of 6 tonne at full compensation. The SMST motion-compensated gangway enables reliable Walk-to-Work transfers in wave heights up to 3.0 metres and is equipped with an integrated elevator for seamless transfer of personnel and cargo. Designed with crew wellbeing at its core, the vessel offers 88 high comfort cabins accommodating up to 135 persons, complemented by high-quality amenities including a modern restaurant, multifunctional lounges, sauna, gyms and smart Wi-Fi connectivity throughout.



