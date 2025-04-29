Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Christens Car Ferry KEYAKI

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding christened and launched the first of two large car ferries ordered by Shinnihonkai Ferry Co., Ltd. and Japan Railway Construction, Transport and Technology Agency (JRTT). The ceremony took place at the Enoura Plant of MHI's Shimonoseki Shipyard & Machinery Works in Yamaguchi Prefecture. The new ferry will serve on a shipping route between the city of Otaru in Hokkaido and Maizuru in Kyoto Prefecture.

At the ceremony Shinnihonkai Ferry President Yasuo Iritani christened the new ferry KEYAKI" the Japanese word for a species of native Zelkova trees. The ceremonial rope cut was performed by soprano Ayako Tanaka. The ship's handover is scheduled for December 2025 following completion of outfitting work and sea trials. KEYAKI is the ninth ferry built by Mitsubishi Shipbuilding for Shinnihonkai Ferry.

KEYAKI is the first ferry in Japan to adopt the latest energy-saving hull form, including a KATANA BOW and buttock-flow stern hull (a hull design that reduces water resistance by optimizing the shape of the stern) with with stern protruding like a duck's tail. Propulsion resistance is suppressed by an energy-saving roll-damping system combining an anti-rolling tank and fin stabilizers. Together these innovations enable a 5% savings in energy compared to earlier vessels.





KEYAKI Main Particulars