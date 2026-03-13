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Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Delivers Training Ship

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

March 13, 2026

Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding has delivered the Wakashio Maru, a training ship for National Institute of Technology, Toyama College in Japan.

This is the first replacement ship for the school since 1995 and the first ship Mitsubishi Shipbuilding has built for the school. The 56-meter vessel can accommodate 60 people.

The ship will be utilized for navigation practice, operations, and ocean-related research, along with various other educational and community contribution activities to develop marine sector human resources, contribute to local communities, and disseminate maritime-related messages.

The ship is also equipped to provide a range of disaster support functions, including transporting relief supplies and providing housing facilities in the event of a natural disaster.

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