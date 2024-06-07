Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Launches LNG-Powered RoRo Vessel

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding, part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, has held a christening and launch ceremony for the Trans Harmony Green, the first of two LNG-powered roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) ships built for Toyofuji Shipping.

The ceremony took place at the Enoura Plant of MHI's Shimonoseki Shipyard & Machinery Works in Yamaguchi Prefecture.

The ship's handover is scheduled for late January 2025 following completion of outfitting work and sea trials.

The Trans Harmony Green will serve as a RO/RO vessel on shipping routes in Asia.

The vessel is approximately 195 meters in overall length, 30.6 meters in breadth, and has gross tonnage of approximately 49,500.

It can simultaneously transport about 3,000 passenger cars. The ship's main engine and main generator engine are high-performance dual-fuel engines each accommodating LNG or diesel fuel.

Together, the engines enable over 25% reduction in CO2 emissions compared to ships with the same hull and powered by fuel oil, cutting SOx (sulfur oxides) emissions to near zero, thereby helping to reduce the vessel's environmental footprint, according to Mitsubishi Shipbuiidlding.