Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Launches MRRV for Philippines DOT

Japan's Mitsubishi Shipbuilding launched the first of two large multi-role response vessels (MRRVs) being built to order for the Department of Transportation in the Republic of the Philippines. The MRRVs, both scheduled to be in service in 2022, will be used for severe-weather rescue missions and patrolling in offshore and coastal zones, enhancing rapid response capabilities for maritime accidents and crime

The ceremony took place at the Enoura Plant at MHI’s Shimonoseki Shipyard & Machinery Works in Yamaguchi Prefecture on July 26, 2021. The christening and handover of this first vessel is scheduled for May 2022, while the second ship is scheduled for November 18, 2021, with christening and handover planned for September 2022.

MRRVs play an important role in severe-weather rescue missions and patrolling in offshore and coastal zones. This 96.6-m vessel has a maximum speed of 24 knots and a cruising range of up to 4,000 nm. It is equipped with secure communication systems for Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) surveillance, a helideck and hangar for helicopter operations, an underwater remotely operated vehicle for subsurface search and survey, high-speed rubber boats and other essential equipment for maritime domain awareness and maritime law enforcement operations. The ship will make a significant contribution to enhancing the speed of response to maritime accidents or crimes on the Philippines EEZ and high seas.

This project is being financed by the Japanese government under a yen loan agreement corresponding to Phase II of the Maritime Safety Capability Improvement Project concluded between the Republic of the Philippines and Japan in October 2016. The project terms call for application of Japanese technology, notably expertise in shipbuilding.