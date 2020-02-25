Mitsubishi Wins Fin Stabilizer Order

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Marine Machinery & Equipment (MHI-MME) has won a rare order to supply two retractable fin stabilizers for two 148-passenger Luxury Expedition Vessel being built by Helsinki Shipyard of Finland.



Both fin stabilizers are scheduled for delivery to Helsinki Shipyard by the first half of 2021, said a press release from the Japanese smart technology group.



These vessels will be used for Polar cruises from Europe to the North and South Poles, depending on the season. The fin stabilizers will reduce the roll of the vessels at sea and help provide a comfortable voyage for passengers.



This is the first fin-stabilizer order from Europe in 12 years since the 2008 order from Aker Yards. For a long time, our company was mainly focusing on projects in Japan and other Asian countries, but over the past few years we have improved our production capacity and worked to expand our sales channels to Europe and other regions.



With the global increase in the demand for cruise tours, there has been an increase in the building of cruise ships and ROPAX.



MHI-MME will use the receipt of an order as a springboard and continue to carry out proactive sales negotiations for ROPAX, RO-RO and other vessels in not only Japan and Asia but also Europe.