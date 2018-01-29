M/Maritime Adds Olympia, Orders 3 Bulkers in Japan
Olympia GR, a 61,222 DWT Ultramax dry bulk carrier, has been successfully delivered to M/Maritime Corp from Shin Kurushima Toyohashi Shipbuilding Co. Ltd.
