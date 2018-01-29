Marine Link
Tuesday, January 30, 2018

M/Maritime Adds Olympia, Orders 3 Bulkers in Japan

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

January 29, 2018

Photo: M/Maritime Corp

Photo: M/Maritime Corp

 Olympia GR, a 61,222 DWT Ultramax dry bulk carrier, has been successfully delivered to M/Maritime Corp from Shin Kurushima Toyohashi Shipbuilding Co. Ltd.

 
Recently, the clients of M/Maritime Corp. signed two shipbuilding contracts for the acquisition of two 60,200 DWT bulk carriers to be built at Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding Co., Ltd.
 
Both vessels, under Hull No. 1961 and Hull No. 1962 are scheduled to be delivered to their Owners between second half of 2019 and first half of 2020. Their full management will be entrusted to M/Maritime Corp.
 
The clients of M/Maritime has also signed a shipbuilding contract for the acquisition of one 37,000 DWT bulk carrier to be built at Saiki Heavy Industries, Onomichi dockyard.
 
The vessel, under Hull No. 745 is scheduled to be delivered to her Owners in the first quarter of 2020. Her full management will be entrusted to M/Maritime Corp.
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Jan 2018 - Ship Repair & Conversion

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News