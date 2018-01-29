M/Maritime Adds Olympia, Orders 3 Bulkers in Japan

Olympia GR, a 61,222 DWT Ultramax dry bulk carrier, has been successfully delivered to M/Maritime Corp from Shin Kurushima Toyohashi Shipbuilding Co. Ltd.

Recently, the clients of M/Maritime Corp. signed two shipbuilding con tracts for the acquisition of two 60,200 DWT bulk carriers to be built at Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding Co., Ltd.

Both vessels, under Hull No. 1961 and Hull No. 1962 are scheduled to be delivered to their Owners between second half of 2019 and first half of 2020. Their full management will be entrusted to M/Maritime Corp.

The clients of M/Maritime has also signed a shipbuilding contract for the acquisition of one 37,000 DWT bulk carrier to be built at Saiki Heavy Industries, Onomichi dockyard.

The vessel, under Hull No. 745 is scheduled to be delivered to her Owners in the first quarter of 2020. Her full management will be entrusted to M/Maritime Corp.