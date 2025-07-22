Mobile Pulley Appoints New Director of Engineering

Mobile Pulley, a manufacturer of pumps, dredging equipment, and heavy industrial components, has appointed Stirling Snow as its new Director of Engineering in Mobile, Alabama.

Snow brings nearly a decade of hands-on experience in design and engineering, and will help drive innovation in Mobile Pulley’s core capabilities - casting, machining, fabrication, and dredge pump systems.

In his new role, Snow will lead the engineering team in developing and delivering end-to-end solutions - from initial CAD and FEA modeling through field deployment.

“We’re thrilled to have Stirling leading our team at such a pivotal time. His experience and energy will propel Mobile Pulley Works into its next chapter of growth and excellence in dredging and industrial manufacturing,” said Robert Shuford, CEO of Mobile Pulley.