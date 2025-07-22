Marine Link
Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Mobile Pulley Appoints New Director of Engineering

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

July 22, 2025

Stirling Snow (Credti: Mobile Pulley)

Stirling Snow (Credti: Mobile Pulley)

Mobile Pulley, a manufacturer of pumps, dredging equipment, and heavy industrial components, has appointed Stirling Snow as its new Director of Engineering in Mobile, Alabama.

Snow brings nearly a decade of hands-on experience in design and engineering, and will help drive innovation in Mobile Pulley’s core capabilities - casting, machining, fabrication, and dredge pump systems.

In his new role, Snow will lead the engineering team in developing and delivering end-to-end solutions - from initial CAD and FEA modeling through field deployment.

“We’re thrilled to have Stirling leading our team at such a pivotal time. His experience and energy will propel Mobile Pulley Works into its next chapter of growth and excellence in dredging and industrial manufacturing,” said Robert Shuford, CEO of Mobile Pulley.

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Precision in Motion – Inside American Fan’s Mission to Support the U.S. Navy Fleet

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week