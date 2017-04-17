Marine Link
Monday, April 17, 2017

Western Towboat Signs with MobileOps

April 17, 2017

MobileOps, Inc., a Redmond, Washington software comapny that specializes in the design and development of maritime software applications (dispatch, safety, compliance, vessel maintenance, timecards, analytics) announced that it has signed a contract with Western Towboat Company of Seattle.
Western Towboat will use MobileOps Platform across its fleet and within several shoreside departments. MobileOps Platform's offline-capable application, Voyager, will be used on tugs transiting the ocean out of cellular range.
Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News