Western Towboat Signs with MobileOps

Related News

First Ocean Vessel of 2017 Arrives at Port of Indiana

The first ocean vessel of the year arrived at the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor marking the official opening of the international shipping season.

BP Extends PSV Deals with Deep Sea Supply

Oslo-listed offshore vessel owner Deep Sea Supply has secured two time charter contract extensions with BP Egypt. The PSVs…

Taiwan's Home-Grown Submarine to Cost Less

Taiwan's shipbuilder CSBC Corp's chairman Cheng Wen-lon said that a home-grown submarine will cost less than NT$100 billion…

Mississippi Mishap: Bridge Allision Triggers 2-Year License Defense

Professional captains and pilots in all sectors of the maritime industry confront daunting challenges and hazards every day on every trip.

LR to Perform Armada Olombendo FPSO Risk Inspection

Lloyd's Register has won an inspection contract with Bumi Armada Berhad for its Armada Olombendo FPSO. The contract agreement provides Bumi Armada with access to…

Launceston Deploys North

Australia's Armidale class patrol boat HMAS Launceston has tested trainees and strengthened regional relationships in a recent…

Vigor to Add Third Drydock in Seattle

Vigor said it has entered into an agreement to purchase a drydock from a Korean seller, continuing the shipbuilder’s ongoing infrastructure investments and expansion of U.S.

Hobart Brothers Company Celebrates 100th Anniversary

The milestone reflects a history rich in product innovation and determination that has driven the company’s success since…