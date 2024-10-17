Mobro Marine Orders Spud Barges at St. Johns Ship Building

Palatka, Fla. shipbuilder St. Johns Ship Building announced it has signed a contract to construct a pair of 80 x 54 x 12 spud barges for marine equipment company Mobro Marine, based in Green Cove Springs, Fla.

The spud barges, built to support various marine construction and operations, will join Mobro Marine's fleet serving across the Atlantic Ocean, Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean.

“Having St. Johns Ship Building partner with us to build these barges was only natural. We preferred to utilize a local shipbuilder to continue to grow our fleet of rental barges so we can continue to serve our customers with the best fleet of tugboats, barges, and cranes available for use in the Southeastern United States and Caribbean,” said Mobro Marine, Inc.’s president, John Rowland.

A family-owned company established in 1962, Mobro Marine provides marine equipment utilized in road and bridge construction, port expansions and new construction, dredging, heavy lifts, and salvage operations. It also provides inland and ocean towing services.

“We are excited to partner with Mobro Marine for the construction of these two Spud Barges,” said Joe Rella, president of St. Johns Ship Building. “This contract highlights our commitment to delivering high-quality, dependable vessels that support the maritime industry’s ongoing growth and innovation. The expertise of both teams will ensure the successful completion of this project.”

St. Johns Ship Building is owned by Americraft Marine, a U.S. maritime subsidiary of the Libra Group.