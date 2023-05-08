MODEC Confirms Its First FPSO Order in Guyana

Japan's MODEC said Monday it would proceed with engineering, procurement, and construction on the Uaru FPSO vessel following a final investment decision on the Uaru offshore oil project by ExxonMobil in Guyana last month.

The Uaru FPSO is named ‘Errea Wittu’, which means ‘abundance,’ and will be the fifth offshore FPSO in Guyana and the first to be supplied by MODEC. The first four, two of which are now in production in the Stabroek block off Guyana, were/will be delivered by SBM Offshore.

Apart from supplying the Errea Wittu FPSO, MODEC will also provide ExxonMobil with operations and maintenance service of the FPSO for 10 years from its first oil production.

The FPSO will combine the development of the Snoek, Mako, and Uaru resources in the Stabroek block.

It will be deployed approximately 200 kilometers offshore Guyana, at a water depth of 1690 meters, using a SOFEC Spread Mooring System, and it will be able to store around 2 million barrels of crude oil. ExxonMobil’s co-venturers on the Stabroek block are Hess Guyana Exploration LTD (30%) and CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited (25%).

Offshore Frontier Solution Pte. Ltd. (“OFS”), a MODEC Group Company and a joint venture with Toyo Engineering Corporation, launched in August 2022, will be responsible for the engineering, procurement, and construction of the FPSO based on MODEC’s M350TM new-build hull.

The FPSO will have a topside designed to produce approximately 250,000 barrels of oil per day and will have an associated gas treatment capacity of 540 million cubic feet per day, water injection capacity of 350,000 barrels per day, and produced water capacity of 300,000 barrels per day.

“We are extremely honored to be chosen to provide an FPSO for the Uaru project,” said Takeshi Kanamori, President & CEO of MODEC. “This is our first project with ExxonMobil since we delivered FSO Kome Kribi 1 in Cameroon for Esso Chad in 2003. It is indeed a long-desired new project for MODEC, and we look forward to cooperating closely with the client and its co-venturers to make this project a success.”

The FPSO will be MODEC’s first for use in Guyana and the 18th FPSO/FSO project delivered by MODEC for use in South America.