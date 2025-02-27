MODEC and Samsung Team Up to Install Carbon Capture Tech on FPSO

MODEC has entered into a Front End Engineering and Design (FEED) contract with Samsung E&A for the installation of carbon capture technology on a floating, production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel.

The offshore carbon capture project envisages the installation of a carbon capture module on a MODEC FPSO vessel as a pilot, and it will be a first-of-a-kind deployment of Carbon Clean’s CycloneCC technology in an onboard carbon capture setting.

Carbon Clean will provide FEED support to Samsung E&A, including equipment supply of the rotating packed bed (RPB) technology at the heart of CycloneCC and process design package (PDP) licensing for the unit.

Samsung E&A will perform detailed engineering to optimize CycloneCC for the offshore environment and FPSO’s boundary conditions.

CycloneCC is said to be well suited to an offshore maritime environment, as the unit footprint is up to 50% smaller than conventional solutions, with its largest equipment sizes reduced by a factor of 10.

The recently launched CycloneCC C1 series delivers a height reduction of 70% compared to column-based technologies.

Should the project prove successful, MODEC said the next stage may include the installation of a commercial, scaled-up CycloneCC unit on its FPSO fleet.

“MODEC is proactively pursuing two targets through our R&D activities. One is to provide a stable energy supply to society with minimum GHG emission, and another is to prepare for new floater solutions to bridge the society with alternative energies from oil and gas. We believe that the carbon capture technology proposed by Carbon Clean will be the key to achieve both of our targets.

“We will make our best efforts to progress the readiness level of this technology by utilizing our experience at offshore and would like to materialize this technology at offshore in the shortest possible timeframe,” said Koichi Matsumiya, Chief Technical Officer, MODEC.

“Samsung E&A is thrilled to combine forces with MODEC and Carbon Clean on this pivotal carbon capture pilot project.

“This initiative aligns with our company’s mission to address societal challenges through our technological solutions. It marks a significant milestone with the first application of Carbon Clean’s innovative carbon capture technology in the marine industry.

“We are confident that the successful execution of this project will play a key role in advancing MODEC’s mid-term decarbonization plan while accelerating the commercialization of Carbon Clean’s CycloneCC technology,” added Cheon Hong Park, Executive Vice President and Head of Sustainable Solutions Division, Samsung E&A.