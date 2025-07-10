MOL Advances Plans for Offshore Rocket Launch and Recovery Vessel

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) has moved forward towards commercializing an offshore rocket launch and recovery vessel through a partnership agreement with Innovative Space Carrier (ISC) and Tsuneishi Solutions Tokyobay.

MOL’s engagement in space-related business focuses on the offshore launch and recovery of rockets. Aiming for commercialization around 2030, its first step will be to develop a recovery vessel, followed by a feasibility study of the commercialization of an offshore launch vessel.

By successfully developing and introducing such vessels, the company aims to contribute to the development of a new space infrastructure that utilizes the ocean and supports next-generation space transport.

In this project, MOL will collaborate with ISC and Tsuneishi Solutions Tokyobay to realize offshore rocket launch and recovery, with the aim of increasing the frequency of rocket launches.

As part of the development of rocket recovery ship, the companies will examine the design requirements for such ships, and conduct a feasibility study to evaluate their applicability to the ASCA reusable rocket developed by ISC, and proceed with verification tests to validate the findings.

After that, the focus will be put on feasibility study on commercialization of offshore launch vessels for rockets. In this phase, the partners will examine design requirements for offshore launch vessels for rockets, conduct technical and economic feasibility studies, assess their applicability to the ASCA 1 and proceed with verification tests to validate the findings.

Leveraging the technology and expertise it has cultivated in the shipping and offshore businesses, MOL will continue to create new value for society across a wide range of fields in the space industry as well.