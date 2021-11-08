MOL Bulk Carrier to Trial Rotor Sails

Japanese shipping company Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) said it has entered into an agreement with mining company Vale International SA to install and trial rotor sail wind propulsion units on one of its a 200,000-ton class in-service bulk carriers in an effort to study levels of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction while underway.

The rotor sail produces propulsive force as the wind generates differential pressure around the slewing rotor while the vessel is underway. It offers high efficiency because the natural energy of the wind directly propels the vessel rather than being converted in to electricity, for example.

The joint study team will examine and verify the number of rotor sails to be installed and the effect of GHG reduction, working closely with the U.K.-based rotor sail manufacturer Anemoi Marine Technologies Ltd. The ship that will be used for the trial mainly transports iron ore for steel production.

Both MOL and Vale are striving to achieve net zero GHG Emissions by 2050.