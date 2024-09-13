MOL and Chevron to Install Wind-Assisted Propulsion System on LNG Carrier

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) and Chevron Shipping Company, a subsidiary of oil and gas giant Chevron, have signed an agreement to install Wind Challenger to a newbuild LNG carrier, which will become world’s first LNG carrier equipped with wind-assisted propulsions system.

The is under long term charter from MOL Encean to Chevron Asia Pacific Shipping, and is currently under construction at the Geoje Shipyard of Hanwha Ocean, scheduled for delivery in 2026.

In August 2024, MOL obtained an approval in principle (AiP) by Class NK - a first for an LNG carrier with a Wind-Assisted Ship Propulsion System, while the Chevron-chartered vessel will be the first application.

Wind Challenger, a hard sail wind-assisted ship propulsion system developed jointly by MOL and Oshima Shipbuilding, will help reduce fuel consumption and GHG emissions by using its unique telescopic sails.

For tradability, the installation position of the Wind Challenger aims to minimize impact on the existing design of membrane type LNG Carriers. It will enable the retention of the existing mooring arrangement unchanged and thereby minimize impacts on ship shore compatibility, together with limited impact on the vessel's windage area.

"We're proud of partner with MOL in Wind Challenger's industry-first LNG installation. This is another example of using novel approaches in hard-to-abate sectors to reduce carbon intensity in our LNG fleet,” said Barbara Pickering, President of Chevron Shipping Company.

“With the understanding and cooperation of Chevron, we are delighted to be able to extend the Wind Challenger Project to LNG carriers in addition to the two delivered Wind Challenger-equipped bulkers and other ongoing projects. Achieving GHG reduction in the maritime transport of LNG, which is increasingly in demand worldwide as a transition fuel, is a very important mission for us,” added Takeshi Hashimoto, President and CEO of MOL.