MOL Cruises Announces Name for its Latest Ship

MOL Cruises has named its new cruise ship, scheduled to enter service in late 2026, the Mitsui Ocean Sakura.

The vessel will enter service as a Japanese-flagged ship in late 2026, offering a wide range of itineraries centered on short- to medium-term cruises departing from and arriving at various ports in Japan.

With a gross tonnage of approximately 32,000 tons and a length of less than 200 meters, the new cruise ship can call at ports in various regions, from remote islands in Okinawa and Hokkaido to ports located within walking distance of urban areas.

The company also plans to offer one-night cruises, which have gained wide popularity among guests as well as cruises themed on festivals, fireworks, music and food.

Announced earlier this year, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines. purchased the cruise ship from Seabourn; currently it is trading as Seabourn Sojourn.



