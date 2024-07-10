MOL Delivers Second Wind Sail-Equipped Bulk Carrier

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) has completed the construction of bulk carrier Green Winds, equipped with the Wind Challenger hard sail wind power propulsion system.

The construction of the 63,896 DWT Ultramax bulk carrier was completed at Oshima Shipbuilding.

MOL Group’s company MOL Drybulk will operate this new vessel.

This is the second of a total of nine MOL Group vessels that have been or will be equipped with the Wind Challenger and the world's first crane vessel featuring that propulsion system.

The Wind Challenger is a device developed by MOL and Oshima Shipbuilding that converts wind energy to propulsive force using telescoping hard sails.

With the Wind Challenger, the vessel is expected to reduce fuel consumption and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by about 7%-16%, depending on the ship route and other conditions, according to MOL.