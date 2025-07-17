MOL Enters the [Maritime to] Space Race with Offshore Rocket Launch/Recovery Vessel

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines is moving toward commercializing an offshore rocket launch and recovery vessel through a partnership agreement with Innovative Space Carrier (ISC) and Tsuneishi Solutions TokyoBay Co. (formerly company name: Mitsui E&S Shipbuilding Co., Ltd).

This project originated from the MOL Group's new business proposal program, the 'MOL Incubation Bridge', designed to encourage employees to foster ideas for new businesses. The company has initiated a full-scale exploration into participation in space-related ventures.

Representatives of the three companies at the Space Tide 2025 side event held on July 10 From left: ISC President & CEO Kojiro Hatada, MOL Executive Officer Miwako Ando, Tsuneishi Solutions TokyoBay Co., TokyoBay Director Hiroshi Seki. Image courtesy MOL





MOL's engagement in space-related business focuses on the offshore launch and recovery of rockets.

Aiming for commercialization around 2030, its first step will be to develop a recovery vessel, followed by a feasibility study of the commercialization of an offshore launch vessel. By successfully developing and introducing such vessels, the company will contribute to the development of a new space infrastructure that utilizes the ocean and supports next-generation space transport. In this project, MOL will collaborate with ISC and Tsuneishi Solutions TokyoBay to realize offshore rocket launch and recovery, with the aim of increasing the frequency of rocket launches.



