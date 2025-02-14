MOL, Fukada to Collaborate on T&I Vessels for Floating Wind Turbines

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) and Fukada Salvage & Marine Works have signed a memorandum of understanding to explore collaboration on transportation and installation (T&I) vessels for floating offshore wind turbines.

Under the MoU, MOL and Fukada will launch a study of efficient transportation and installation methods for floating offshore wind turbines.

In anticipation of accelerating the introduction of floating offshore wind turbines in the Japanese market in the 2030s, the companies aim to establish a joint ownership and operation system for new vessels suitable for transportation and installation of floating offshore wind turbines, as well as a procurement framework for mooring systems.

As the adoption of offshore wind power progresses towards achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, there is a strong expectation to accelerate the technological development and the expansion of floating offshore wind in Japan, which has limited shallow coastal areas.

This expansion is anticipated to cover deep sea areas, including the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and greatly contribute to the improvement of Japan's energy self-sufficiency ratio and the realization of a sustainable society.

Floating offshore wind turbines are normally assembled at a port and then towed to the installation site.

After being towed to the installation site, their position is maintained by a mooring system consisting of anchors and mooring lines. This series of towing and mooring operations requires work vessels such as anchor handling vessels.

These efforts aim to provide not only construction services by vessels but also comprehensive services including the procurement of mooring systems through domestic and international cooperation.

“We will continue to support power generation companies so that they can proceed with ease without the interface risks associated with the procurement of construction vessels and mooring systems,” MOL said in a statement.